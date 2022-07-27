Bookme’s Ticketing Revolution Now Set to Serve Pakistani Students and Alumni

Bookme is ready to disrupt the market with the introduction of Pakistan’s first discount app, specifically for students, that will come with better than ever prices for bus travel, hotel reservations, cinema tickets, and more.

The idea behind the move is to serve the yet untapped but ever-expanding sector of students and alumni bodies across Pakistan.

For this purpose, Bookme will be partnering with all major schools and universities across the country, which will have their own white-labeled ticketing app to offer their students better than ever prices for a variety of services they consume on daily basis.

The success of any technology startup is rooted deeply in how it tackles a certain problem and makes lives easier for the users. This is done more better if the solution is a win-win one for all stakeholders.

Through this new initiative, students will be able to enjoy unbeatable prices, while academic institutes – and chains all across Pakistan – will be able to offer their own branded apps to their students.

Not to mention, the vendors, bus companies, and everyone else that’s listed with Bookme will get massive additional market that was previously not tapped in such an exclusive manner.

To that end, Bookme, along with other big names in the education sector, has recently joined forces with one of the world’s largest private education systems, Beaconhouse Group, to provide their alumni with a discounted travel solution.

Under the agreement, the members of Beaconhouse Old Student Society (BOSS), no matter where in the world they are, will be entitled to big discounts on their bus, plane, movie, event, game tickets, car rentals, cargo, tours, and more.

A signing ceremony in this regard was recently held where Ali Khan – COO of Beaconhouse, and Omar Shahid – CCO of Bookme, signed the agreement in the presence of other officials from both organizations.

Bookme is one of the few startups that have braved the storm of the troubled economy and emerged as powerhouses of innovation, customer-centricity, and significant growth as others struggle to stay afloat.

The partnership with Beaconhouse Group resonates well with Bookme’s mission of empowering the youth of Pakistan while at the same time contributing its best to digitalization in the country.

Our sources confirm that this is just the beginning, as more schools and universities are going to be on-boarded with Bookme in the coming weeks and months.

Bookme grew aggressively following its Series A funding of $7.5 later last year. Ever since, Bookme has continued to collaborate with industry giants to add long-term value to the lives of travelers, sports/events enthusiasts, and vacationers.