Dipitt, Pakistan’s Artisanal Sauce Maker, Creates International Waves With its Quality Offerings

An all-encompassing will to create is by any measure an entrepreneur’s greatest asset and investment.

It was a similar will, a decade’s worth of experience in marketing, and extensive knowledge of the food industry that kick-started “Wingitt”, a scrumptious eatery in the hubbubs of Karachi that offered ever-increasing flavors of chicken wings.

Unbeknown to founder Sammer Sultan, Wingitt while serving quality chicken wings would eventually serve a higher purpose.

As 2019 rolled in and covid steamrolled the startup scene, as all resilient business persons do Sammer Sultan zeroed in on Wingitts’ core strength; its flavors, and launched an extensive line of sauces.

Thus Dipitt, Pakistan’s leading brand in sauces was born extending to all regions of Pakistan and expanding at rapid speed in the global market now taking its impact across 22 countries.

In only 3 years Dipitt has become a main contender in the FMCG market due to its extensive range of products varying over 30 different flavors specializing in Oriental, South American, Thai, and even South African flavors among other mainstream flavors.

Dipitts’s intriguing and lesser-known flavors such as Habanero, Chipotle, and Peri-Peri, have also been introduced into the mix with an almost cult-like following.

Since Dipitt believes in being a one-stop solution for all your flavor needs, Dipitt’s mayo line provides the classic, garlic, and even spicy flavors.

Dipitt’s products are categorized from everyday use sauces such as ketchup, soya sauce, and two kinds of vinegars (original and apple cider) to other more stimulating flavors that are not a part of the traditional Pakistani cuisine such as Thousand Island, Tobasco, and Sriracha.

The success of Dipitt’s sauces and the quality they provide has allowed Dipitt to sell their products internationally, and their offerings can be found in Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, the United States of America, and the Gulf, Mauritius, and even in Lebanon.

With oil prices escalating globally, inflation in Pakistan skyrocketing and as the population scammers to sneak in imported products through airport security it has become essential for local industries to step up, and claim consumer confidence.

Thanks to one person’s creative drive three years ago, the Pakistani sauces market in the current economic condition need not suffer as we have Dipitt globally sourced, locally manufactured, and above all ready to provide flavors that uphold the international standard and are economic for your basket regardless of import bans and inflation.

Bland food has never been a trait of the Pakistani population. We are a people fond of taking creative measures to elevate the flavor of our food, a dip here, a dash there. From samosas to dal chawal, we always tend to spike them with flavors.

Progressing as a generation waking from a colonial hangover the import ban may as well prove to be the opportunity we need, a chance to take further pride in our products and exude confidence in locally produced goods all the while going easy on our pockets.

We are living in unprecedented times. As the dollar-to-rupee situation escalates, it is crucial for success stories like Dipitt to unfold.

Three years ago an innovative woman decided to pour her enthusiasm and expertise into a bottle, and in 2022 Pakistan rejoices in a zealously constructed sauce brand beginning to be recognized all over the world.