foodpanda Partners with Panther Tyres Limited to Facilitate Riders in Managing their Maintenance Expenses

Continuing its diverse efforts to minimize overhead costs for delivery riders, foodpanda, the country’s leading online delivery service, has partnered with Panther Tyres. The partnership aims to provide free tyres and discounts to all foodpanda riders.

A signing ceremony was held in this regard recently which was attended by Farhan Khan Director of Operations, Haider Malik Head of Logistics, and Sheryar Junaid, Head of Rider Experience from foodpanda’s side.

While Khuram Javed COO, Asim Ahmed Abro GM Marketing & Sales, Usman Mukhtar Gondal Head of Marketing, and Usama Imran, Brand Manager from Panther Tyres attended the event.

Delivery riders across Pakistan have been facing the impact of rising inflation and fuel prices which ultimately cut into their disposable income. This partnership will not only make bike maintenance easy and hassle-free but will also provide an opportunity for foodpanda riders to avail of free-of-cost and discounts on tyres and tubes.

As per the agreement Panther Tyres, will provide a cost-efficient solution to foodpanda riders for the acquisition of their top-quality tyres. The partnership also includes after-sales services at foodpanda’s hubs and pit shops.

Commenting on the development, Farhan Khan, Director of Operations foodpanda stated, “Economic conditions are impacting all of us today but a substantial onus of this impact falls on the segment which also includes our riders.”

He added, “Being a socially responsible entity, foodpanda has always strived towards finding ways to ease the impact and provide maximum support to its riders in managing their routine expenses. Our partnership with Panther Tyres is just another constructive step in achieving this goal.”