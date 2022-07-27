Rain Likely to Save Pakistan on Final Day of 2nd Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Test

The final day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka might get wiped out as persistent rainfall is predicted in Galle on Thursday.

According to details, thunderstorms along with light winds are predicted to occur throughout the day tomorrow and if this happens, chances of cricket being played in the city look bleak. Rain is forecast throughout the week in Galle as the monsoon season is set to get underway on the island.

This will have an impact on the outcome of the second Test match and might save Pakistan from a crushing defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka.

The Men in Green face an improbable task as they look to chase the highest-ever target in Test cricket history. Sri Lanka have set Pakistan a target of 508 in the fourth innings on a tricky pitch with Pakistan currently batting on 89/1 on the fourth day.

The third day’s play was already cut short after bad light and the fourth day’s play looks also set to be cut short after the players have gone off the field due to bad light.

Sri Lanka will be hoping that the showers can hold on for a little longer as they look set to level the series and gain crucial points in the World Test Championship.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be hoping that weather plays its part in rescuing them from a precarious position and the match ends in a draw so they can maintain their third spot on the points table.

*Weather forecast from BBC Weather