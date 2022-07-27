tabiyat.pk Takes a Dig at the Political Situation

On 26th July, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued a verdict in the CM Punjab election case, resulting in PML-Q’s leader Pervez Elahi becoming the new CM of the province.

tabiyat.pk, one of the leading online pharmacies in Pakistan, leveraged the situation and took a dig at the political situation and participated in the much-talked-about topic.

This is not the first time the health-tech startup trolled the on-going situation, as a few days back, nietzens enjoyed another status on their facebook page.

tabiyat.pk is a leading health-tech startup which started its operations in September 2020 & has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with purpose-built warehouses, technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory and an AI powered logistics solution.

A few months back, tabiyat.pk became the talk of the town when some blue billboards across Pakistan went viral with the hashtag #TabiyatKhush which left netizens curious and amused.

The billboards and newspaper ads in which a number of one-liners like ‘Imran, ab hogi tabiyat khush?” were written, instantly got the attention of people, making it viral in no time.

The brand tone of tabiyat.pk is known to have a friendly, amusing lingo which greatly resonates with the audience and this time was no different.