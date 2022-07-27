Toyota to Unveil 2023 Yaris Next Month [Video]

Toyota has begun teasing the 2023 Yaris. The new D-segment sedan will be unveiled on August 9, 2022.

The vehicle sits on the all-new Daihatsu New Generation Architecture (DNGA), which also underpins several other economy cars in Toyota’s lineup. The teaser video shows a better-proportioned design, with styling elements borrowed from the Asia-Pacific-spec 12th generation Toyota Corolla.

Details suggest that Yaris will have a traditional combustion engine variant, as well as a hybrid variant. The traditional variant will have a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 87 horsepower (hp) and 108 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

The hybrid variant will have a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 91 hp, and 120 Nm of torque, while the dual electric motor setup produces 80 hp and 141 Nm of torque. Both, the electric motors and the engine send power to the front wheels only via a beltless e-CVT gearbox.

Toyota is likely to launch the 2023 Yaris in the ASEAN region in Q3 or Q4, 2022. Unfortunately, given Pakistan’s current economic situation, the new Yaris won’t be debuting in Pakistan anytime soon.