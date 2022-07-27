Zameen.com Holds yet Another Successful Property Sales Event in Multan

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, successfully organized a 3-day property sales event in the city of saints and received a tremendous response. The event was attended by a large number of people.

The event showcased 10+ premium real estate projects, which are already popular among property buyers and investors of Multan.

These promising ventures included Downtown Rumanza, N-One tower, Boulevard Heights, Golf View Rumanza, Highland Villas, De Orion Mall, Etihad Garden, Platinum Homes, Business Hub, and Warble Mall.

In addition, the event also showcased Zameen Aurum and Zameen Opal – projects that have been developed by Zameen’s sister concern; Zameen Developments. It must be noted that the projects on display are exclusively sold and marketed by Zameen.com.

Speaking to the media, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Central) ShujaUllah Khan stated that the main objective of these events is to bring the finest property projects with high potential for profits under one roof, and to the attention of the interested investors.

He went on to say that the company has earned its reputation by presenting the best and most trustworthy projects to the public.

Director Project Sales (Central) Muzaffar Majeed said that Zameen.com has contributed credible efforts in the field of project sales and to the national real estate sector, by extension.

He added that by attending the event with such enthusiastic interest, the residents of Multan have expressed their trust in Zameen.com and the investment opportunities available in South Punjab.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com Regional Sale Manager Multan Rana Farukh Nadeem said that all the projects on display are verified and 100% safe for investment.

He added that the real estate sector of Multan is in a booming phase and that Zameen.com is working hard to materialize its potential.