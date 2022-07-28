10 Million Women Registered Their Votes in Last 4 Years

As many as 57 million women voters have been registered in Pakistan, with an additional 10 million women voters, since 2018.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Tariq Malik, at the event ‘Promotion and Protection of Women’s Civil and Political Rights by Individuals, Governments, and Civil Society’ that was organized by the Aurat Foundation in Islamabad.

He emphasized the importance of empowering women and added that the NADRA is working to enhance women’s registration. For this, it also introduced the policy of registering single-parent children in March to enable single mothers to easily obtain the computerized national identity cards (CNIC) of their children conveniently without the CNICs of the fathers.

Malik also revealed that the NADRA has established 19 female-only registration centers and has deployed 10 mobile registration vans across the country to facilitate women. He mentioned that one of the NADRA’s initiatives to reduce the gender gap was to put female officers in charge of the registration centers.

Addressing Pakistan’s gender gap issue, Malik said, “Overall gender gap is now reduced to 8.9 percent,” and highlighted that the NADRA is prioritizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s and Balochistan’s districts that have a gender gap of over 10 percent.