Govt Plans to Raise $170 Million from Auction of 3G/4G Spectrum

The federal government plans to raise $170 million (Rs. 40 billion) in revenue from the auction of additional 3G/4G spectrum.

According to Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) officials, the Auction Advisory Committee has been reconstituted and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will preside over the committee’s meeting in the coming days.

The Auction Advisory Committee will examine the market assessment report, spectrum demand and supply, and recommendations of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan. It will approve policy directives for spectrum release and also oversee the auction process.

The committee includes Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Federal Minister for Power, Federal Minister for Commerce, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary MoITT, Secretary Law & Justice Division, Chairman PTA, Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board, GHQ representative, Director-General Tech—ISI, Member Legal MolTT, and Member Telecom MolTT (Committee Secretary).

Sources say that Telenor has expressed interest in buying 5 MHz spectrum. PTA has also contacted other telecom operators about their need for spectrum. PTA will submit a report to the Auction Advisory Committee meeting.

According to the IT Ministry’s estimate, the additional spectrum auction will generate revenue of $170 million, which is around Rs.40 billion.