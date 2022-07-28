HEC Urges Students and Teachers to Develop Their Skills Through Coursera

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is encouraging students, faculty members, and alumni of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to avail of online certificates through its digital learning initiative in collaboration with Coursera, a US-based online course provider.

The Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative (DLSEI) 2.0 is an initiative by the HEC for the students and faculty members of HEIs to secure certifications from world-renowned universities to enhance their learning capabilities and skills for professional development.

A verified certificate from a world-renowned online platform can convince an employer that someone is equipped with cutting-edge tools and the skills needed for a competitive career.

Innovation and technology are influential in modifying the skills workers need in today’s economy. It is thought that 85 million jobs will be required by 2025. Meanwhile, governments are challenged with a significant talent gap to bolster digital transformation efforts.

Providing online courses to all students via the world’s best online education platform will help students provide in-demand skills and learning paths to new jobs for the entire workforce, with content from global opinion leaders and experience implementing competitive national learning programs.

The HEC wants university students, faculty members, and alumni of the HEIs to secure certifications from world-renowned universities to upgrade the quality of teaching and learning across the board, and the Coursera initiative is one of the steps in this direction.

It is strongly recommended that all HEIs may encourage faculty members to effectively utilize the courses available on Coursera to qualify for at least one relevant course. Capacity building through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) is one of the most convenient and affordable ways to strengthen the required skills that students and faculty members need to stay familiar with the latest developments.