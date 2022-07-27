PEC to Hold Dialogue on Eradicating Engineers’ Unemployment

The Innovation & Entrepreneurship Committee (ICE) of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) is set to hold a national dialogue on eradicating unemployment among engineers through entrepreneurial settings.

The “National Dialogue to Eradicate Engineers’ Unemployment through Entrepreneurial Settings” will be held on July 28-29, 2022, in Islamabad.

According to PEC, this event is planned to provide a platform for all sectors of engineering graduates (employed, unemployed, self-employed, and employers). The nominations for the event are sought from Vice Chairmen of all provinces including Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Each group will present provincial recommendations for the issue followed by inter-provincial discussions.

The discussions would be concluded as recommendations to be presented at the closing ceremony in front of all PEC Vice Chairmen, Chairman, convener of relevant committees of PEC, and concerned Ministries.

The Innovation & Entrepreneurship Committee will make efforts to design and plan future activities in line with the recommendations received at the end of the event thereby making the role of the committee more relevant, effective, and owned by all stakeholders.

The event pronouncement would encompass policy recommendations and a way forward to eradicate engineers’ unemployment as well as enhancing their skillset for contribution to the national development as major operators of the economic engine of the country.