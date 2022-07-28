MEDZnMORE Partners with Bank Alfalah to Empower Retailers with Digital Solutions

MEDZnMORE has entered into a strategic partnership to empower its retailers with digital solutions including the facility of ‘buy now, pay later’ with digital lending.

The partnership was signed between Asad Khan, Co-founder and CEO MEDZnMORE, Shafaen Hassan, Head of Finance MEDZnMORE, Faisal Rauf, Business Head -Digital Banking Bank Alfalah, and Khurram Rauf, Head of Digital Lending Bank Alfalah. Senior executives from both parties were also present at the ceremony.

Through this partnership, Bank Alfalah will provide digital solutions to MEDZnMORE through Alfa Payment Gateway namely CDM Network and Digital Lending to all MEDZnMORE’s retailers, enabling them to avail buy now, pay later facility.

The partnership will benefit the retailers with cutting-edge digital loans, which will facilitate them to source and pay for products and services seamlessly. The easy-to-use feature will help retailers to stock up their stores with a hassle-free borrowing journey.

MEDZnMORE is a leading health-tech startup that started its operations in September 2020 and has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with a purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouse, a technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory, an integrated supply chain, and an AI-powered logistics solution.

Asad Khan, CEO of MEDZnMORE said, “As retailers navigate the ever-changing digital world, it is important to facilitate them with the right solutions. Our partnership with Alfalah Bank will provide the retailers the freedom to grow their business.”

The start-up recently secured $11.5 Million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan. Apart from partnering with the leading service providers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to give their retailers better payment solutions.