NEPRA Okays Tariff Hike of Rs. 9.89 Per Unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) indicated on Thursday an increase of Rs. 9.89 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for June 2022.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested to increase the electricity tariff by Rs. 9.91 per unit for June under the fuel price adjustment. However, after the preliminary scrutiny of the data, NEPRA has concluded the FCA at Rs. 9.89 per unit.

The increase will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline and K-Electric (KE) consumers. The regulator has said that it will release a detailed and final decision on the matter soon upon further scrutiny of the data at hand.

It is pertinent to mention here that the regulator had approved a Rs. 7.90 per unit increase in monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for May.