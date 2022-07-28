Saudi Arabia to Donate Rs. 3.67 Billion to Azad Kashmir’s King Abdullah University

The Government of Saudi Arabia has declared that it will furnish the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with the latest educational equipment and an amount of Rs. 3.67 billion.

This was announced by the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, at an agreement ceremony between the Saudi Fund for Development and Jamia Kashmir at Jammu and Kashmir House in Islamabad today.

The Saudi ambassador remarked that the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Teaching Hospital Mansehra and the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Campus Muzaffarabad are two of the most important projects that were completed with the support of the Saudi Fund for Development. He added that the two projects will provide Pakistanis and the people of AJK with education and modern health facilities.

Al-Maliki mentioned that Saudi Arabia is funding 23 projects in Pakistan with an amount of $333 million. 13 of these projects have been completed while 10 projects are underway.

He also emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s bilateral relations are based on love and brotherhood, and the completion of these initiatives by the SDA will bolster their ties.