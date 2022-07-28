Summary for Change in Punjab’s Grading System for Matric and Inter Still Pending After 3 Years

A summary sent to the Punjab cabinet by all intermediate and secondary boards seeking a change in the grading system of the matric and inter exams is pending for three years.

According to reports, the summary was prepared in 2019 and was supposed to take effect in 2021. Under the summary, students were supposed to get numbers in exams held in 2019.

ALSO READ Study Reveals the Effects of Cocoa on Blood Pressure

Students were supposed to get both numbers and grades in exams held in 2020. Whereas, they were supposed to receive only grades in exams held in 2021. However, they will receive only numbers in exams held this year as the provincial government hasn’t approved the summary yet.

The 10th class exams in the province started on 10 May and ended on 25 May while the ninth class exams commenced on 26 May and ended on 10 June. First-year exams started on 6 July and ended on 26 July while second-year exams started on 18 June and ended on 4 July.

ALSO READ Sindh to Establish Cloud Acquisition Office

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) is considering announcing the matric result next month.

PBCC is mulling over announcing the matric result on 31 August. However, the final date will be officially announced after taking Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) into confidence.

Via: 24 News