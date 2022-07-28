Sindh to Establish Cloud Acquisition Office

Sindh is the first province that is preparing to establish a cloud acquisition office. The provincial cabinet has approved the cloud policy adoption framework, and the provincial government is going to establish its cloud acquisition office, according to the officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

They revealed that the Ministry is in communication with the provincial government, and all technical support regarding the establishment of the Cloud Acquisition Office will be provided. The Chief Secretary Sindh will also nominate a representative for the Cloud Office in the federation.

The ministry officials said that the Government of Punjab had also prepared a cloud policy adoption framework, but it was not approved because of political instability.

The MoITT is also in touch with Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Balochistan, and other governments for the preparation of the cloud adoption framework.

According to Cloud First Policy, the province that adopts cloud policy in line with this policy will establish a cloud acquisition office in its jurisdictions to support provincial public service entities in their transition to the cloud. The Cloud Acquisition Office will facilitate public service entities in designing, architecting, procuring, building, migrating, and managing their workloads and applications on the cloud.