Commerce Minister Underlines Importance of GSP Plus in Meeting with EU Envoy

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has underlined the importance of the GSP Plus scheme for Pakistan’s economy and particularly for the export sector.

During a call on by the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka, the minister emphasized that the scheme helped in promoting universal values and created an enabling environment for the implementation of 27 International Conventions in the beneficiary countries besides increasing employment opportunities, especially for women.

The minister said that Pakistan highly values trade relations with the European Union, which is one of the biggest export destinations for Pakistani products.

Dr. Riina appreciated the minister for the coordinating role of the Ministry of Commerce and the open and frank engagement of representatives at the federal and provincial level during the EU’s GSP+ monitoring mission visit for the fourth biennial review of GSP Plus.

She also mentioned that Monitoring Mission has shown its satisfaction with Pakistan’s progress on the implementation of 27 Conventions. However, the Mission also raised some concerns over the pending legislation which needs to be expedited.

The minister informed that the pending legislation regarding the human rights issue will be passed soon. He assured Pakistan’s continued support and commitment to the recommendations given by the European Commission in the areas of human rights, labor rights, climate change, and governance.