EDB Planning to Reduce Power Equipment Import Bill

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has initiated the preparation of the Power Sector Indigenization Plan (PSIP) for the development of the generation, transmission, and distribution of power equipment.

According to EDB officials, the Engineering Development Board is preparing this plan with the support of the Ministry of Energy to reduce the import bill for power equipment.

Pakistan’s energy sector is import-dependent, both in terms of fuel and equipment. Huge foreign exchange is incurred on the import of fuel and equipment to fulfill the requirements of Pakistan’s power and energy sector. The EDB is preparing the Power Sector Indigenization Plan in line with the National Electricity Plan 2021.

The country’s power equipment manufacturing industry now produces energy equipment up to 220 kVA from 132 kVA in most cases. Currently, around 10 percent of the total demand is being fulfilled through the local industry besides exporting certain equipment to earn foreign exchange for the country.

An official stated that the Power Sector Indigenization Plan (PSIP) will be helpful for the development of the industry, job creation, and self-sufficiency in critical infrastructure equipment. This plan will also be supportive of saving foreign exchange through import substitution, and also create opportunities to enhance the exports of this sector.

The EDB is working on enhancing the base of local equipment to cater to the demand of the distribution and transmission side, develop the higher capacity equipment, and upgrade the technology base, the official added.