Efforts Underway for Resumption of Flights to UK and EU

International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) will conduct an audit regarding banned flights in the UK and European Commission, after which the representatives of the European Union will visit Pakistan for an overall review.

This was discussed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation. The meeting, presided over by Senator Hidayatullah, was informed that efforts are being made to ensure that UK and European Commission allow the resumption of banned flights. However, this would take time.

The committee was informed that despite all efforts by the Ministry of Aviation to upgrade the Larkana airport, no progress could be made due to UNESCO‘s stance on protecting the site that has been declared a World Heritage Site. The matter was taken to court, implying that construction work would damage Mohenjo-Daro.

The committee directed the Ministry of Aviation to revisit the closure of the PIA ticketing office in Hyderabad and create a skeleton office to accommodate residents of the city.

Federal Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, while discussing the performance, eligibility, and emoluments of the current DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), was of the view that the designate in question was highly qualified and was managing the position well. His appointment, the Minister asserted, was according to rules.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja, Saad Rafique, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, ]Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, Senator Atta Ur Rehman, Senator Saifullah Abro and Senator Keshoo Bai.