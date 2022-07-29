Police Finally Recovers 3-Month-Old Child Kidnapped From Benazir Bhutto Hospital

A three-month-old child who was kidnapped from the Benazir Bhutto Hospital’s (BBH) out-patient department (OPD) on Wednesday was successfully recovered by Rawalpindi police earlier today.

According to details shared by the department, CPO Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari handed over the child to his parents, while the police detained the suspects responsible for the kidnapping.

ALSO READ ACT Deployed on Highways After Highly Dangerous Criminals Got Arrested

سی پی او سید شہزاد ندیم بخاری نے بی بی ایچ ہسپتال سےگزشتہ روز اغواء ہونے والا 3 ماہ کا بچہ والدہ کے حوالے کر دیا۔ راولپنڈی پولیس نے آئی بی اور حساس اداروں کے ساتھ مشترکہ آپریشن کر کے ملزمہ اور ساتھی کو گرفتار کیا۔ بچے کے والدین کا سی پی او اور راولپنڈی پولیس کو خراج تحسین۔ pic.twitter.com/L528sy07oh — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) July 28, 2022

Musa Aftab was kidnaped from BBH on Wednesday after his mother Saima Noreen gave him to her 10-year-old daughter, Ayesha Fatima, in the OPD before she went in for a checkup.

Immediately after the incident, Malik Aftab, the father of the kidnapped child lodged an FIR with the Waris Khan police station and got the case registered against an unidentified woman, and obtained CCTV footage from the hospital.

Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry, BBH’s Medical Superintendent, directed the formation of a fact-finding committee, which blamed the parents of the kidnapped child for all lapses and negligence in its fact-finding report.

ALSO READ CDA Cancels Licenses of 14 Housing Societies

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi congratulated SP Rawal, SDPO Civil Lines, ASP Newtown, and all those involved in the successful operation, saying that it was an ‘achievement not only for all of us but for humanity’.