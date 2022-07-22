KP Launches New Software System to End Mobile Phone Theft

With rapidly increasing cases of gadget thefts in the city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan Police has launched an E-Gadget System for the swift recovery of smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets.

According to details, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Irfanullah Khan, launched the system during an event attended by senior police officials and members of different traders’ bodies.

Addressing the event, DPO Mardan said that the traders of smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets will be trained regarding the E-Gadget System by Mardan Police in the coming weeks.

After receiving training, the traders will be able to input information about different products into the system. The system will also be linked with all Police Stations in the city and traders will be able to easily check whether a product has been reported stolen.

In case a product is reported to be stolen, the E-Gadget System will immediately alert the concerned Police Station that will follow up with necessary action.

Mardan Police’s Computer Lab Supervisor, Sadbar Khan, also gave a demo of the E-Gadget System to the police officers and traders attending the event.