CDA Cancels Licenses of 14 Housing Societies

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has canceled the licenses of 14 housing societies for failing to register with the district administration.

The societies were required to register in the district in which they were located, however, they failed to comply with CDA’s directives due to which their licenses have been canceled.

ALSO READ Govt to Sell its Stakes in 5 Energy Companies to UAE for $2 Billion

These societies include Veterans Cooperative Housing Society, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, OGDC Officers Cooperative Housing Society, Foreign Office Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Work No Word Cooperative Housing Society, Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) Society, National Police Foundation, and Federal Shariat Court Employees Housing Society to name a few.

ALSO READ SECP Chairman Reaffirms Commitment to Expand Penetration of Pension Schemes

The notification for cancelation will be issued soon. It is to be noted that CDA has closed offices of two housing societies in the span of a week. These societies include Rawal Enclave, an illegal and unauthorized housing scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4, and Ghouri Town.