SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Soars Due to Increase in Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 28, 2022, recorded an increase of 3.68 percent due to increase in the prices of food items and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 200.10 percent during the week ended July 21, 2022 to 207.47 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 3.27 percent, 4.44 percent, 3.23 percent, 2.55 percent and 3.54 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82percent) items increased, 07 (13.73percent) items decreased and 14 (27.45percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included electricity charges for q1 (26.11 percent), tomatoes (17.53 percent), LPG (7.02 percent), pulse masoor (4.18 percent), pulse mash (2.87 percent), pulse gram (2.46 percent), sufi washing soap (2.34 percent), toilet soap lifebuoy (2.02 percent), pulse moong (2.02 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (1.80 percent), garlic (1.69 percent), rice basmati broken (1.21 percent), energy saver philips (1.03 percent), beef with bone (1.03 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.92 percent), salt powdered (0.79 percent), match box each (0.76 percent), tea lipton yellow label (0.64 percent), potatoes (0.63 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.55 percent), cooked daal (0.54 percent), milk fresh (0.41 percent), bread plain (0.38 percent), curd (0.37 percent), sugar (0.33 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (0.32 percent), mutton (0.25 percent), shirting (0.14 percent), tea prepared (0.10 percent) and cooked beef (0.08 percent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include onions (10.84 percent), chicken (9.47 percent), bananas (4.24 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.55 percent), mustard oil (average quality) (1.50 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.46 percent) and eggs (0.36 percent).

The items prices of which remained unchanged included gur, chilies powder national, cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each, long cloth 57″ gul ahmed/al karam, lawn printed gul ahmed/al karam, georgette, gents sandal bata pair, gents sponge chappal bata pair, ladies sandal bata pair, gas charges, firewood whole 40 kg, petrol super, hi-speed diesel and telephone call charges.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 37.67percent, diesel (101.53 percent), pulse masoor (99.14 percent), petrol (94.15 percent), chicken (75.65 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (74.81 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (72.90 percent), mustard oil (72.45 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (70.51 percent), onions (64.18 percent), washing soap (62.46 percent), pulse gram (55.28 percent), electricity for q1 (52.61 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), garlic (45.18 percent) and pulse mash (38.35 percent),while a decrease observed in the prices of chillies powder (43.42 percent), sugar (16.48 percent), and gur (3.28 percent).