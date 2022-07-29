Toyota IMC Announces Its Biggest-Ever Price Hike of Up to Rs. 3.1 Million

By Waleed Shah | Published Jul 29, 2022 | 12:18 pm

Following Kia’s footsteps, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced a massive price hike for all locally assembled cars. This is the company’s first price hike this year and its biggest one yet, due to depreciating local currency, rising freight charges, and material costs.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Toyota Yaris
1.3 Gli M/T 3,039,000 3,799,000 760,000
1.3 Gli CVT 3,249,000 4,039,000 790,000
1.3 ATIV M/T 3,209,000 3,999,000 790,000
1.3 ATIV CVT 3,379,000 4,209,000 830,000
1.5 ATIV X M/T 3,449,000 4,309,000 860,000
1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,659,000 4,569,000 910,000
Toyota Corolla
Altis 1.6 M/T 3,909,000 4,899,000 990,000
Altis 1.6 A/T 4,099,000 5,139,000 1,040,000
Altis SE 1.6 A/T 4,509,000 5,639,000 1,130,000
Altis 1.8 CVT 4,499,000 5,679,000 1,180,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 4,859,000 6,149,000 1,290,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,899,000 6,189,000 1,290,000
Toyota Hilux
Revo G 2.8 M/T 7,989,000 9,819,000 1,830,000
Revo G 2.8 A/T 8,379,000 10,299,000 1,920,000
Revo V 2.8 A/T 9,229,000 11,349,000 2,120,000
Revo Rocco 9,729,000 11,999,000 2,270,000
Toyota Fortuner
Fortuner G A/T 9,959,000 12,489,000 2,530,000
Fortuner V A/T 11,459,000 14,279,000 2,820,000
Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 12,039,000 15,069,000 3,030,000
Fortuner Legender 12,679,000 15,839,000 3,160,000

 

More Price Hikes Expected

Due to global logistical challenges, increasing freight costs, and depreciating local currency, the price hikes will continue. True to Toyota IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali’s prediction, Toyota IMC increased the prices of its vehicles, which will likely prompt other automakers to do the same.

Furthermore, the entire car industry is facing a severe production crunch due to delayed approval of the letter of credit for the import of CKD kits. All of these factors combined are likely to have a severe impact on the auto industry.

