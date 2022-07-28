Pak Suzuki to Reveal Sporty GSX125 at Pakistan Auto Show 2022

In promising news for bike enthusiasts, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) will unveil the GSX125 at Pakistan Auto Show 2022, ProPakistani has learned.

The company had recently discontinued the GS150SE in Pakistan, despite its popularity among bike excursion fanatics. Although PSMC remained silent at the time of the bike’s retirement, reports suggested that the company will replace the GS150SE with a 125cc bike.

GSX125 is a fairly fresh product that debuted in Bangladesh recently. The bike will compete with Yamaha YBR125 and Honda CB125F. Unlike the GS150SE, GSX125 is a sleek and modern-looking bike with stylish alloy wheels, an aggressive stance, and a sporty overall design.

It has a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a curb weight of 126 kilograms and comes with a fuel economy of 60 kilometers per liter. The bike has a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission.

The bike has dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, the bike has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

In Bangladesh, the bike costs the equivalent of Rs. 290,000, which is steep for a 125cc bike. However, the new GSX125 will still be able to carve a niche for itself it provides utility and riding fun in a reliable manner.