Zafar Gohar Makes a Case for Test Return With 1st 10-W Haul in County Championship

Pakistan all-rounder, Zafar Gohar, has once again displayed an impressive performance in the County Championship division one match by claiming his maiden 10-wicket haul against Northamptonshire.

The left-arm spinner, who plays for Gloucestershire, took 5 for 134 in the first innings and 5 for 62 in the second innings and scored 19 and 38 in the first and second innings, respectively.

His efforts, however, went in vain, as Northamptonshire’s Will Young and Ryan Rickelton led their team to a two-wicket victory while chasing 208 by scoring 43 and 68 runs, respectively.

The all-rounder has, so far, taken 32 wickets at an average of 35.12 in 9 matches. He has three five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul while his best bowling figures are 5/62 (innings) and 10/196 (match).

Some Pakistani players have made headlines this year for their outstanding performances in the County Championship. Mohammad Abbas, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, and Hasan Ali are the competition’s top performers.

Shan Masood, who skipped matches due to national duty in Sri Lanka, has scored 1,074 runs at an average of 82.61 including three centuries and four fifties and he is currently the third-highest run-scorer.

Hampshire’s Mohammad Abbas, who recently recorded 6 for 62 in the match, has taken 37 wickets in 9 games at an average of 16.51, with two five-wicket hauls and a best of 6 for 45.