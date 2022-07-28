Ahmad Shehzad Surprised Over Allegations of Differences With Waqar Younis

Pakistan opening batter, Ahmad Shehzad, has responded to allegations regarding his differences with former coach, Waqar Younis, claiming that his only goal while representing Pakistan was to make his country proud.

The right-handed batter continued by saying that he has always done his best not to violate dressing room discipline and has always tried to be a jolly character.

Shehzad, who has previously been involved in several controversies, requested earlier this month that PCB make Waqar Younis’ report against him public, claiming that it has kept him out of the national team since 2019.

It is worth noting that in 2016, Waqar Younis, the head coach at the time, presented a report on Ahmad Shehzad, recommending that he be returned to the domestic circuit due to his poor performance.

In response to the baseless allegation, Shehzad stated that the media has covered everything and that if he has ever violated dressing room discipline, it should be highlighted.

Recently, former captain, Shahid Afridi, stated that Ahmed Shehzad suffered after he was removed from national team captaincy back in 2016 because the team management believed that Ahmed was his favorite.

Shehzad, who has played for Pakistan in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20 Internationals, added that only those who are very close to you may ruin your career and that it is best if such things are kept a secret.

He reacted to the allegations of misconduct by saying that he had broken no laws or the code of conduct for the national team and that he had always given his all for the team.