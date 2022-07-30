Extraordinary Rains Predicted for Karachi in August

Karachi is likely to experience an “above normal heavy rainfall” between 12 and 14 August, as predicted by meteorological analyst, Jawad Memon, on Saturday.

The update followed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report about record-breaking rains that devasted the country in June and July and caused the deaths of over 300 people.

The analyst also mentioned that three or four monsoon systems may enter Sindh next month and impact its weather.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) stated that the weather in Karachi is expected to remain cloudy for the next 24 hours, with expected drizzling.

The city’s lowest temperature recorded today was 26.5 °C while the highest was forecasted to range between 31 and 33 °C.

The PMD also reported 81 percent humidity in the morning, and that winds are blowing from the south to the west at 18 kmph.

August Weather Forecast for Pakistan

As per the PMD’s forecast for the country for August, most parts are likely to have “above normal precipitation” due to global and regional circulation patterns.

The southern regions of Sindh, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, and the coastal areas of Balochistan are predicted to receive more than normal rains. Similarly, most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan may get “slightly above normal” precipitation while Gilgit Baltistan may experience “near normal” rainfall.

Impacts

Heavy thundershowers are likely to result in flash flooding can occur in hilly parts of Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and KP, besides urban flooding in plains where the major cities of Punjab, Sindh, and KP lie.

Above normal temperatures in high altitude regions are likely to accelerate the melting of the snow in the Northern Areas and increase the likelihood of base flow ­­in the Upper Indus basin.

The unusual hydro-meteorological events over catchments are also expected to result in riverine floods.