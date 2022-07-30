Police Awam Sath Sath Launches Film Competition 2022 With Rs 1 Lac Cash Prize

Police Awam Sath Sath (PASS), which is an initiative to enhance police-community relations in Pakistan, has launched the PASS Film Competition 2022, with cash prizes of up to Rs. 100,000 for the winners.

The PASS Film Competition is a nationwide contest that aims to encourage people to produce and submit their short films of one to five minutes on important social issues.

The entrants are to submit short films under one of the three themes, which include Ab Behtar Ho Hoga Police ka Nizam (Now the Police System Will Improve), Khawateen Aur Police Saath Saath (Women and the Police, Side by Side), and Police Aur Awaam Saath Saath, Badlenge Pakistan Aik Saath (United, the Police and People will Transform Pakistan Together).

As per the competition guide, anyone can participate and submit their films on important social issues in a registration-through-submission process on Google forms.

The jury will assess the short films based on the criteria of imagination and creativity, communication and visual interpretation of the concept, narrative and structure, cinematography and visual storytelling, production design, direction, character development, dialogue, performance, editing, visual and special effects, sound design, and recording and mixing.

The initial deadline for the submission of the short films was 17 July 2022 but it has now been extended to 10 August.

The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of Rs. 100,000, and the second and third position prizes are Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively. All three winners will also receive certificates and merchandise.

The winners will be announced two to four weeks after the deadline via a screening ceremony or virtual event, subjective to the COVID-19 situation at the time.

The PASS also has a Film Competition Guide with detailed information about the competition, and its rules and regulations.