Registration Process of Football Clubs Under ‘FIFA Connect’ Program to Start in August

The registration process of football clubs under ‘FIFA Connect’ program will be started in August as this process will restore the real structure of football in Pakistan and help develop careers of Pakistani footballers.

This was revealed by Haroon Malik, Chairman of FIFA-nominated Normalization Committee in a press release issued here on Friday. “By registering more and more players, the world will get an accurate idea of the popularity of football in Pakistan. The Urdu version of ‘FIFA Connect’ is also in the final stages of preparation that will surely help football organizers to complete the process of registration with utmost ease.”

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Squad for Netherlands Series Set to be Announced Next Week

Haroon Malik further said: “Our first priority is to complete the PFF’s clean and transparent election process under the mandate given by the international body and also the registration of clubs under the ‘FIFA Connect’ program. This is the first step towards revolutionizing football in Pakistan. Through this process, talented footballers will also get ample opportunities and due recognition at national and international level.”

The football organizers also expressed their views in this regard saying the clubs are the main stakeholders of Pakistan football and the ‘FIFA Connect’ program will create a coherent record of these nurseries working at the grassroots level. “The players will get recognition at the global level, due to which it will be easy for them to take part in different international events as well as in renowned football leagues of the world.”

ALSO READ Imran Tahir and Colin Munro Join Pakistan Junior League as Mentors

Footballer Muhammad Ahmed said that registration on a big platform will awaken the spirit of the players to move forward. “The ‘FIFA Connect’ program will provide a strong base in organizing the entire football system in Pakistan.”

Coach Saifullah said that the entire football fraternity is very glad after FIFA lifted suspension from Pakistan football and hopefully, under the dynamic leadership of NC Chairman Haroon Malik, football will be back on track soon. “The ‘FIFA Connect’ program will create a profile of players as well as clubs and coaches which will be recognized globally. It will enhance the opportunities for our players and officials and hopefully, they will further excel at a higher level.”