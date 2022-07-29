Video of Pakistani Father Defending Girls’ Rights to Play Football Goes Viral

A video of a father passionately defending the rights of his daughter and other girls to play football has gone viral on social media. While addressing the closing ceremony of a women’s football tournament held in Barkolti village of Yasin Valley, Ghizer, the man called out the misogynistic mindset of the society.

ALSO READ Malala Yousafzai Delivers Inspiring Speech at Commonwealth Games [Video]

He lashed out at the people who created hindrances during the tournament and said that there is nothing wrong with girls playing football or taking up other sports. He added that the people who have issues with girls playing sports should keep their daughters in a box.

He further remarked that no one else has a right to talk ill about his daughter and if he personally does not have an issue with his daughter playing football then the opinion of any other person should not matter.

The father pleaded the people to not create a fuss about such things and let the people in the village live freely. He went on to praise the likes of Samina Baig who recently became the first Pakistani woman to summit K2. He said that while Samina is being praised all over the world for her remarkable achievement, some people in society still have an issue with girls taking part in outdoor activities.

ALSO READ American Futsal Team Set to Tour Pakistan for the First Time

Watch his passionate speech here: