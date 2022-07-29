Pakistan’s Squad for Netherlands Series Set to be Announced Next Week

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce the national squad for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in the first week of August, sources have revealed.

The Babar Azam-led white ball team will face the home team, the Netherlands, in a three-match ODI series with matches scheduled to be played on August 16, 18, and 21.

The national selection committee is expected to add new faces to the national squad for the series, while left-handed opener, Shan Masood, is expected to return to the white-ball squad for the first time since 2020.

The preparatory camp for the ODI series will take place at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) from August 6 to August 11, and the called-up players will have to report on August 5.

The details further show that the players would practice at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and NHPC before leaving for the Netherlands in the early hours of August 12.

It is important to note that the Men in Green have been playing outstanding white ball cricket, as seen by their recent victories against Australia (2-1) and the West Indies (3-0) in the ODI series at home.

Additionally, the Babar-led team will compete in the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and will host England for a seven-match T20I series prior to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.