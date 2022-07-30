Squash Team Keeps Pakistan’s Hopes of Winning a Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 Alive

Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal won the squash round of 64 match in men’s singles in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, preserving Pakistanis’ chances of winning a gold medal at the international competition.

Athletes from Pakistan who are presently competing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 for medals in various categories suffered poor performances on the opening day, and many of them are no longer in contention for medals.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Squad for Netherlands Series Set to be Announced Next Week

Boxer Suleman Baloch is among those contestants as he was defeated by India’s Shiva Thapa in the round of 32 contest of the men’s boxing 63.5 KG category at the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull.

Mohammad Afzal, who competed in three categories in gymnastics, did not perform well enough to stay in the medal race, and the national swimmers also performed poorly, with none making it to the final round.

ALSO READ Imran Tahir and Colin Munro Join Pakistan Junior League as Mentors

Pakistani swimmers Bismah Khan, Mishael Ayub, Haseeb Tariq, and Jahanara Nabi all failed to advance to the next round in their respective events, with only Haseeb Tariq winning the first round but finishing 35th in the second.

India defeated Pakistan 5-0 in Mixed Team Badminton, and the women’s cricket team’s performance was also likewise subpar as they lost their opening match to Barbados by 15 runs.