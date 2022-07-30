‘Why Would He Listen to Me?’: Shahid Afridi on Virat Kohli’s Rough Patch

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, has been passing through a bad patch of his career since the 2019 World Cup and now the batting great was rested for the three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Many former cricketers and experts have shared their opinions on this matter; some believe Virat should continue playing international cricket while others advise him to take a break from the field for a while.

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi, believes that since there are so many expectations placed on Virat, he should disregard all advice and work to resolve his current situation on his own.

Speaking to reporters in a video posted by Sports Paktv, the former captain stated that the Indian star has not delivered on the standards that he has set for himself for a long time.

The former captain also provided insight into the current Pakistan setup, claiming that it is a balanced team and that the Men in Green’s performances will be strong not only in the Asia Cup but also in the World Cup.

“I hope the players are fit because I don’t see much strength on the bench. However, the first-team squad that Pakistan has are very strong and I hope they will achieve good results,” the former captain added.