Govt Decreases Price of Petrol by Rs. 3 Per Liter, Diesel Up By Rs. 8.95

The government on Sunday decreased the price of petrol by Rs. 3.05 per liter, however, there the price was diesel was increased by Rs. 8.95 per liter.

The decision was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in a tweet. The new prices will be effective from midnight August 1.

The government is able to decrease the price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre. The price of diesel has however gone up by Rs 8.95. These prices are effective from midnight August 1. Pakistan Zindabad pic.twitter.com/YQGp9bYiss — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) July 31, 2022

The Ministry of Energy informed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet today that the devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar has increased the cost of procurement of petroleum products.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a reduction in prices of petroleum products on July 14 to pass on the benefit of decreasing crude rates in the international market.

Before the decrease, between the period of May 26 and July 1, the government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs. 132 per liter, under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government agreed with IMF on a schedule to increase the prices of petroleum products by imposing a 17 percent general sales tax (GST) and petroleum development levy (PDL) of Rs. 50 per liter during the fiscal year 2022-23 in addition to removing the subsidy being offered on petroleum products.