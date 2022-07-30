Yamaha’s Cheapest Bike Now Costs Over Rs. 270,000

The automobile price hike frenzy has trickled down onto the two-wheeler industry, as evident by Yamaha’s most recent price hike. Although the company did not specify a reason for the hike, it is safe to guess that local currency depreciation is the main culprit.

Starting from Monday, the new prices of all Yamaha bikes will be as follows:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) YB-125Z 255,000 273,000 18,000 YB-125Z DX 273,500 292,500 19,000 YBR-125 280,500 300,000 19,500 YBR-125G 292,000 312,500 20,500 YBR-125G (Matte Dark Gray) 295,000 315,500 20,500

This is Yamaha’s fourth price hike of 2022. The automaker has been dropping price hike bombs on the public since February 2022. Motorcycle dealers and industry experts have corroborated that more price hikes will occur due to the ongoing economic turmoil in Pakistan.

As per government reports, bike manufacturing has been localized by up to 94 percent in Pakistan, which leaves little reason for motorcycle makers to increase prices on such a frequent basis and by such huge margins.