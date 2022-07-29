Suzuki Unveils New Yamaha YBR125 Competitor at Pakistan Auto Show 2022

As reported earlier by ProPakistani, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has now unveiled the GSX 125 at Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2022. It is an all-new motorcycle that made its debut in Bangladesh recently to a fairly positive reception.

The GSX 125 will compete with Yamaha YBR125 and Honda CB125F. Unlike the GS150SE (which it will likely replace), GSX125 has a sleek and modern-looking design with sharp-looking alloy wheels, a sporty stance, and aggressive street-bike styling.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Unveils Hybrid Wagon R at Pakistan Auto Show [Pictures]

It has a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a curb weight of 126 kilograms and a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter, as observed by various international bike reviewers. It has a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

The bike has dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Price and Launch

PSMC recently discontinued the GS150SE despite its popularity among bike excursion enthusiasts. Although PSMC remained silent at the time of its retirement, reports suggested that the company will replace the GS150SE with a GSX 125 bike.

ALSO READ BAIC Announces Huge Price Hike for Its Off-Road SUV

However, a company representative told ProPakistani that the display bike is a completely built-up (CBU) unit. This implies that the company will either launch it in the distant future as a locally assembled bike, or as a CBU in the near future.

In the latter case, we speculate that GSX 125 will cost between Rs. 350,000 and Rs. 380,000 after the import duties and taxes.