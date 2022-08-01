AIOU Announces Admissions for 2022-23 Academic Year

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad has opened admissions in on-campus (face-to-face) merit-based programs offered in the fall semester of 2022.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations AIOU, admissions in BS, MBA (New Scheme) 1.5 years, and 2-year, programs would be granted purely on merit.

Meanwhile, qualifying for the entry test will be mandatory for securing admissions into M.Phil., Ph.D., and Commonwealth of Learning MBA/MPA programs. The entry test will be conducted at the academic complex AIOU from 26 to 31 August.

According to the details, applicants can only apply for admission through the university’s website (aiou.edu.pk) and the deadline to submit the application forms is 22 August 2022.

The prospectus and admission forms of the aforementioned programs are available on the website, and the procedure for online admission has been given in the prospectus.

Furthermore, the first merit list result will be released on the university’s website on 5 September, and the deadline for the successful candidates to submit the fees will be 9 September.

As far as the second merit list is concerned, it will be published on 12 September, and the deadline to submit the fee for those candidates will be 16 September.

Moreover, the Director of Admission Department AIOU, Zia ul Hasnain, said that upon the directives of the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Zia Ul-Qayyum, transparency would be ensured in the compilation of merit lists.