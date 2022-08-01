Atlas Honda Increases Bike Prices For the 6th Time in 2022

Atlas Honda has announced another major price hike for its motorcycle lineup, with the new prices coming into effect from 1 August, Monday. This is the company’s sixth price hike this year. Although the company has not given a reason for the price hike, dollar rate depreciation should be the main culprit.
Effective immediately, the new prices of Honda Bikes are as follows:
|Bikes
|Current Prices (Rs.)
|Revised Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|CD 70
|111,500
|116,500
|5,000
|CD 70 Dream
|119,500
|124,500
|5,000
|Pridor
|150,900
|155,900
|5,000
|CG 125
|174,500
|179,500
|5,000
|CG 125 SE
|205,500
|210,500
|5,000
|CB 125F
|263,900
|273,900
|10,000
|CB 150F
|323,900
|338,900
|15,000
|CB 150F SE
|327,900
|342,900
|15,000
Like Yamaha, Atlas Honda has been announcing massive price hikes since the beginning of 2022. However, unlike Yamaha or Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Atlas Honda has announced the most price hikes in 2022 thus far.
Motorcycle dealers and industry experts have confirmed that more price hikes will occur due to the ongoing economic turmoil in Pakistan. Further price hikes are most likely to drive bikes out of reach for a vast majority of buyers.
