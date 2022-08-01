Atlas Honda Increases Bike Prices For the 6th Time in 2022

Atlas Honda has announced another major price hike for its motorcycle lineup, with the new prices coming into effect from 1 August, Monday. This is the company’s sixth price hike this year. Although the company has not given a reason for the price hike, dollar rate depreciation should be the main culprit.

Effective immediately, the new prices of Honda Bikes are as follows:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 111,500 116,500 5,000 CD 70 Dream 119,500 124,500 5,000 Pridor 150,900 155,900 5,000 CG 125 174,500 179,500 5,000 CG 125 SE 205,500 210,500 5,000 CB 125F 263,900 273,900 10,000 CB 150F 323,900 338,900 15,000 CB 150F SE 327,900 342,900 15,000

Like Yamaha, Atlas Honda has been announcing massive price hikes since the beginning of 2022. However, unlike Yamaha or Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Atlas Honda has announced the most price hikes in 2022 thus far.

Motorcycle dealers and industry experts have confirmed that more price hikes will occur due to the ongoing economic turmoil in Pakistan. Further price hikes are most likely to drive bikes out of reach for a vast majority of buyers.