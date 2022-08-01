Here Are The New Prices of Popular Cars in Pakistan After Recent Hikes

2022 is proving to be a tumultuous year for the Pakistani car industry with the local currency rate on a continuous nosedive.

The steep depreciation began on July 18, when the dollar went from Rs. 209 to Rs. 216 within hours. From there, the devaluation continued till the dollar rate reached Rs. 240 and remained there.

Such a drastic dip in local currency value has forced nearly all carmakers to increase the prices of their cars massively. The new prices of all popular cars are as follows:

Toyota Indus Motor Company

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Toyota Yaris 1.3 Gli M/T 3,039,000 3,799,000 760,000 1.3 Gli CVT 3,249,000 4,039,000 790,000 1.3 ATIV M/T 3,209,000 3,999,000 790,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 3,379,000 4,209,000 830,000 1.5 ATIV X M/T 3,449,000 4,309,000 860,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,659,000 4,569,000 910,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 M/T 3,909,000 4,899,000 990,000 Altis 1.6 A/T 4,099,000 5,139,000 1,040,000 Altis SE 1.6 A/T 4,509,000 5,639,000 1,130,000 Altis 1.8 CVT 4,499,000 5,679,000 1,180,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 4,859,000 6,149,000 1,290,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,899,000 6,189,000 1,290,000 Toyota Hilux Revo G 2.8 M/T 7,989,000 9,819,000 1,830,000 Revo G 2.8 A/T 8,379,000 10,299,000 1,920,000 Revo V 2.8 A/T 9,229,000 11,349,000 2,120,000 Revo Rocco 9,729,000 11,999,000 2,270,000 Toyota Fortuner Fortuner G A/T 9,959,000 12,489,000 2,530,000 Fortuner V A/T 11,459,000 14,279,000 2,820,000 Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 12,039,000 15,069,000 3,030,000 Fortuner Legender 12,679,000 15,839,000 3,160,000

Pak Suzuki Motor Company

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto Alto VX 1,475,000 1,789,000 314,000 Alto VXR 1,733,000 2,079,000 346,000 Alto VXL 1,951,000 2,399,000 388,000 Wagon R Wagon R VXR 2,084,000 2,549,000 388,000 Wagon R VXL 2,199,000 2,699,000 500,000 Wagon R AGS 2,399,000 2,949,000 550,000 Cultus Cultus VXR 2,330,000 2,879,000 549,000 Cultus VXL 2,564,000 3,164,000 595,000 Cultus AGS 2,762,000 3,379,000 617,000 Swift Swift GL M/T 2,774,000 3,349,000 575,000 Swift GL CVT 2,998,000 3,599,000 601,000 Swift GLX CVT 3,298,000 3,959,000 661,000 Bolan/Ravi Ravi 1,256,000 1,499,000 243,000 Bolan VX 1,328,000 1,579,000 251,000 Bolan Cargo 1,315,000 1,566,000 251,000

Honda Atlas Cars Limited

Models Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) City 1.2L MT 3,264,000 4,049,000 785,000 City 1.2L CVT 3,389,000 4,199,000 810,000 City 1.5L CVT 3,589,000 4,439,000 850,000 1.5 L Aspire MT 3,729,000 4,609,000 880,000 1.5 L Aspire CVT 3,899,000 4,799,000 900,000 Civic 1.5T M-CVT 5,549,000 6,799,000 1,250,000 Civic Oriel 1.5T M-CVT 5,799,000 7,099,000 1,300,000 Civic 1.5T RS LL-CVT 6,649,000 8,099,000 1,450,000 BR-V 1.5 iVTEC S 4,249,000 5,299,000 1,050,000

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation Limited

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Picanto M/T 2,600,000 3,100,000 500,000 Picanto A/T 2,700,000 3,200,000 500,000 Sportage Alpha 5,300,000 6,250,000 897,000 Sportage FWD 5,858,000 6,750,000 892,000 Sportage AWD 6,363,000 7,250,000 877,000 Stonic EX 4,425,000 4,545,000 76,000 Stonic EX+ 4,725,000 4,848,000 76,000 Sorento 2.4 FWD 6,904,360 7,800,000 895,000 Sorento 2.4 AWD 7,573,990 8,500,000 926,000 Sorento V6 FWD 7,573,990 8,500,000 926,000 Carnival 11,499,000 12,599,000 1,100,000

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited

Cars Old Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Elantra GL 1.6 4,341,990 5,099,000 757,010 Elantra GLS 2.0 4,998,490 5,499,000 500,510 Tucson GLS Sport 5,856,990 6,899,000 1,042,010 Tucson Ultimate 6,361,990 7,399,000 1,037,010 Sonata 2.0 7,068,990 7,899,000 830,010 Sonata 2.5 7,927,490 8,499,000 571,510

Master Changan Motors Limited

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alsvin 1.37 Comfort Manual 2,894,000 3,394,000 500,000 Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 3,149,000 3,659,000 500,000 Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 3,344,000 3,844,000 500,000 Oshan X7 Comfort 6,050,000 7,449,000 1,399,000 Oshan X7 FutureSense 6,350,000 7,749,000 1,399,000 Karvaan MPV 2,069,000 2,469,000 400,000 Karvaan Plus MPV 2,219,000 2,619,000 400,000 M9 MPV 1,784,000 2,184,000 400,000

Al-Haj Automotive

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Proton Saga Standard Manual 2,349,000 2,579,000 230,000 Proton Saga Standard Automatic 2,499,000 2,729,000 230,000 Proton Saga ACE Automatic 2,619,000 2,849,000 230,000 Proton X70 Executive AWD 5,400,000 6,050,000 650,000 Proton X70 Premium FWD 5,750,000 6,400,000 650,000

Sazgar Engineering Works

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) BAIC BJ40 Plus 8,199,000 9,495,000 1,296,000

Ghandhara Nissan Limited

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 4,599,000 4,999,000 400,000 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 6,599,000 6,999,000 400,000

Who is Left?

Some car companies are yet to increase the prices of their cars, these include:

Peugeot

Haval

United Motors

Regal Automobiles (Prince-DFSK)

MG qualifies in a different league as it is yet to launch locally assembled cars in Pakistan. However, the depreciating local currency might impact CBU car prices as well.

Pakistan is going through economic turmoil, which is taking a toll on all sectors including the automotive industry. Experts reckon that the situation will likely get worse due to the announcement of non-production days (NPDs) which would worsen car sales. Considering these elements, Pakistan’s car industry’s fate seems shaky.