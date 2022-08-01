Here Are The New Prices of Popular Cars in Pakistan After Recent Hikes

2022 is proving to be a tumultuous year for the Pakistani car industry with the local currency rate on a continuous nosedive.
The steep depreciation began on July 18, when the dollar went from Rs. 209 to Rs. 216 within hours. From there, the devaluation continued till the dollar rate reached Rs. 240 and remained there.
Such a drastic dip in local currency value has forced nearly all carmakers to increase the prices of their cars massively. The new prices of all popular cars are as follows:
Toyota Indus Motor Company
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Toyota Yaris
|1.3 Gli M/T
|3,039,000
|3,799,000
|760,000
|1.3 Gli CVT
|3,249,000
|4,039,000
|790,000
|1.3 ATIV M/T
|3,209,000
|3,999,000
|790,000
|1.3 ATIV CVT
|3,379,000
|4,209,000
|830,000
|1.5 ATIV X M/T
|3,449,000
|4,309,000
|860,000
|1.5 ATIV X CVT
|3,659,000
|4,569,000
|910,000
|Toyota Corolla
|Altis 1.6 M/T
|3,909,000
|4,899,000
|990,000
|Altis 1.6 A/T
|4,099,000
|5,139,000
|1,040,000
|Altis SE 1.6 A/T
|4,509,000
|5,639,000
|1,130,000
|Altis 1.8 CVT
|4,499,000
|5,679,000
|1,180,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior
|4,859,000
|6,149,000
|1,290,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior
|4,899,000
|6,189,000
|1,290,000
|Toyota Hilux
|Revo G 2.8 M/T
|7,989,000
|9,819,000
|1,830,000
|Revo G 2.8 A/T
|8,379,000
|10,299,000
|1,920,000
|Revo V 2.8 A/T
|9,229,000
|11,349,000
|2,120,000
|Revo Rocco
|9,729,000
|11,999,000
|2,270,000
|Toyota Fortuner
|Fortuner G A/T
|9,959,000
|12,489,000
|2,530,000
|Fortuner V A/T
|11,459,000
|14,279,000
|2,820,000
|Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T
|12,039,000
|15,069,000
|3,030,000
|Fortuner Legender
|12,679,000
|15,839,000
|3,160,000
Pak Suzuki Motor Company
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
| Alto
|Alto VX
|1,475,000
|1,789,000
|314,000
|Alto VXR
|1,733,000
|2,079,000
|346,000
|Alto VXL
|1,951,000
|2,399,000
|388,000
| Wagon R
|Wagon R VXR
|2,084,000
|2,549,000
|388,000
|Wagon R VXL
|2,199,000
|2,699,000
|500,000
|Wagon R AGS
|2,399,000
|2,949,000
|550,000
| Cultus
|Cultus VXR
|2,330,000
|2,879,000
|549,000
|Cultus VXL
|2,564,000
|3,164,000
|595,000
|Cultus AGS
|2,762,000
|3,379,000
|617,000
| Swift
|Swift GL M/T
|2,774,000
|3,349,000
|575,000
|Swift GL CVT
|2,998,000
|3,599,000
|601,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|3,298,000
|3,959,000
|661,000
| Bolan/Ravi
|Ravi
|1,256,000
|1,499,000
|243,000
|Bolan VX
|1,328,000
|1,579,000
|251,000
|Bolan Cargo
|1,315,000
|1,566,000
|251,000
Honda Atlas Cars Limited
|Models
|Current Prices (Rs.)
|Revised Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|City 1.2L MT
|3,264,000
|4,049,000
|785,000
|City 1.2L CVT
|3,389,000
|4,199,000
|810,000
|City 1.5L CVT
|3,589,000
|4,439,000
|850,000
|1.5 L Aspire MT
|3,729,000
|4,609,000
|880,000
|1.5 L Aspire CVT
|3,899,000
|4,799,000
|900,000
|Civic 1.5T M-CVT
|5,549,000
|6,799,000
|1,250,000
|Civic Oriel 1.5T M-CVT
|5,799,000
|7,099,000
|1,300,000
|Civic 1.5T RS LL-CVT
|6,649,000
|8,099,000
|1,450,000
|BR-V 1.5 iVTEC S
|4,249,000
|5,299,000
|1,050,000
Kia Lucky Motor Corporation Limited
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Picanto M/T
|2,600,000
|3,100,000
|500,000
|Picanto A/T
|2,700,000
|3,200,000
|500,000
|Sportage Alpha
|5,300,000
|6,250,000
|897,000
|Sportage FWD
|5,858,000
|6,750,000
|892,000
|Sportage AWD
|6,363,000
|7,250,000
|877,000
|Stonic EX
|4,425,000
|4,545,000
|76,000
|Stonic EX+
|4,725,000
|4,848,000
|76,000
|Sorento 2.4 FWD
|6,904,360
|7,800,000
|895,000
|Sorento 2.4 AWD
|7,573,990
|8,500,000
|926,000
|Sorento V6 FWD
|7,573,990
|8,500,000
|926,000
|Carnival
|11,499,000
|12,599,000
|1,100,000
Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited
|Cars
|Old Prices (Rs.)
|Revised Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Elantra GL 1.6
|4,341,990
|5,099,000
|757,010
|Elantra GLS 2.0
|4,998,490
|5,499,000
|500,510
|Tucson GLS Sport
|5,856,990
|6,899,000
|1,042,010
|Tucson Ultimate
|6,361,990
|7,399,000
|1,037,010
|Sonata 2.0
|7,068,990
|7,899,000
|830,010
|Sonata 2.5
|7,927,490
|8,499,000
|571,510
Master Changan Motors Limited
|Models
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alsvin 1.37 Comfort Manual
|2,894,000
|3,394,000
|500,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT
|3,149,000
|3,659,000
|500,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT
|3,344,000
|3,844,000
|500,000
|Oshan X7 Comfort
|6,050,000
|7,449,000
|1,399,000
|Oshan X7 FutureSense
|6,350,000
|7,749,000
|1,399,000
|Karvaan MPV
|2,069,000
|2,469,000
|400,000
|Karvaan Plus MPV
|2,219,000
|2,619,000
|400,000
|M9 MPV
|1,784,000
|2,184,000
|400,000
Al-Haj Automotive
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Proton Saga Standard Manual
|2,349,000
|2,579,000
|230,000
|Proton Saga Standard Automatic
|2,499,000
|2,729,000
|230,000
|Proton Saga ACE Automatic
|2,619,000
|2,849,000
|230,000
|Proton X70 Executive AWD
|5,400,000
|6,050,000
|650,000
|Proton X70 Premium FWD
|5,750,000
|6,400,000
|650,000
Sazgar Engineering Works
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|BAIC BJ40 Plus
|8,199,000
|9,495,000
|1,296,000
Ghandhara Nissan Limited
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
|4,599,000
|4,999,000
|400,000
|Chery Tiggo 8 Pro
|6,599,000
|6,999,000
|400,000
Who is Left?
Some car companies are yet to increase the prices of their cars, these include:
- Peugeot
- Haval
- United Motors
- Regal Automobiles (Prince-DFSK)
MG qualifies in a different league as it is yet to launch locally assembled cars in Pakistan. However, the depreciating local currency might impact CBU car prices as well.
Pakistan is going through economic turmoil, which is taking a toll on all sectors including the automotive industry. Experts reckon that the situation will likely get worse due to the announcement of non-production days (NPDs) which would worsen car sales. Considering these elements, Pakistan’s car industry’s fate seems shaky.