Here Are The New Prices of Popular Cars in Pakistan After Recent Hikes

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 1, 2022 | 3:01 pm

2022 is proving to be a tumultuous year for the Pakistani car industry with the local currency rate on a continuous nosedive.

The steep depreciation began on July 18, when the dollar went from Rs. 209 to Rs. 216 within hours. From there, the devaluation continued till the dollar rate reached Rs. 240 and remained there.

Such a drastic dip in local currency value has forced nearly all carmakers to increase the prices of their cars massively. The new prices of all popular cars are as follows:

Toyota Indus Motor Company

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Toyota Yaris
1.3 Gli M/T 3,039,000 3,799,000 760,000
1.3 Gli CVT 3,249,000 4,039,000 790,000
1.3 ATIV M/T 3,209,000 3,999,000 790,000
1.3 ATIV CVT 3,379,000 4,209,000 830,000
1.5 ATIV X M/T 3,449,000 4,309,000 860,000
1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,659,000 4,569,000 910,000
Toyota Corolla
Altis 1.6 M/T 3,909,000 4,899,000 990,000
Altis 1.6 A/T 4,099,000 5,139,000 1,040,000
Altis SE 1.6 A/T 4,509,000 5,639,000 1,130,000
Altis 1.8 CVT 4,499,000 5,679,000 1,180,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 4,859,000 6,149,000 1,290,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,899,000 6,189,000 1,290,000
Toyota Hilux
Revo G 2.8 M/T 7,989,000 9,819,000 1,830,000
Revo G 2.8 A/T 8,379,000 10,299,000 1,920,000
Revo V 2.8 A/T 9,229,000 11,349,000 2,120,000
Revo Rocco 9,729,000 11,999,000 2,270,000
Toyota Fortuner
Fortuner G A/T 9,959,000 12,489,000 2,530,000
Fortuner V A/T 11,459,000 14,279,000 2,820,000
Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 12,039,000 15,069,000 3,030,000
Fortuner Legender 12,679,000 15,839,000 3,160,000

Pak Suzuki Motor Company

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
                                                                                               Alto
Alto VX 1,475,000 1,789,000 314,000
Alto VXR 1,733,000 2,079,000 346,000
Alto VXL 1,951,000 2,399,000 388,000
                                                                                           Wagon R
Wagon R VXR 2,084,000 2,549,000 388,000
Wagon R VXL 2,199,000 2,699,000 500,000
Wagon R AGS 2,399,000 2,949,000 550,000
                                                                                             Cultus
Cultus VXR 2,330,000 2,879,000 549,000
Cultus VXL 2,564,000 3,164,000 595,000
Cultus AGS 2,762,000 3,379,000 617,000
                                                                                              Swift
Swift GL M/T 2,774,000 3,349,000 575,000
Swift GL CVT 2,998,000 3,599,000 601,000
Swift GLX CVT 3,298,000 3,959,000 661,000
                                                                                          Bolan/Ravi
Ravi 1,256,000 1,499,000 243,000
Bolan VX 1,328,000 1,579,000 251,000
Bolan Cargo 1,315,000 1,566,000 251,000

Honda Atlas Cars Limited

Models Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
City 1.2L MT 3,264,000 4,049,000 785,000
City 1.2L CVT 3,389,000 4,199,000 810,000
City 1.5L CVT 3,589,000 4,439,000 850,000
1.5 L Aspire MT 3,729,000 4,609,000 880,000
1.5 L Aspire CVT 3,899,000 4,799,000 900,000
Civic 1.5T M-CVT 5,549,000 6,799,000 1,250,000
Civic Oriel 1.5T M-CVT 5,799,000 7,099,000 1,300,000
Civic 1.5T RS LL-CVT 6,649,000 8,099,000 1,450,000
BR-V 1.5 iVTEC S 4,249,000 5,299,000 1,050,000

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation Limited

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Picanto M/T 2,600,000 3,100,000 500,000
Picanto A/T 2,700,000 3,200,000 500,000
Sportage Alpha 5,300,000 6,250,000 897,000
Sportage FWD 5,858,000 6,750,000 892,000
Sportage AWD 6,363,000 7,250,000 877,000
Stonic EX 4,425,000 4,545,000 76,000
Stonic EX+ 4,725,000 4,848,000 76,000
Sorento 2.4 FWD 6,904,360 7,800,000 895,000
Sorento 2.4 AWD 7,573,990 8,500,000 926,000
Sorento V6 FWD 7,573,990 8,500,000 926,000
Carnival 11,499,000 12,599,000 1,100,000

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited

Cars Old Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Elantra GL 1.6 4,341,990 5,099,000 757,010
Elantra GLS 2.0 4,998,490 5,499,000 500,510
Tucson GLS Sport 5,856,990 6,899,000 1,042,010
Tucson Ultimate 6,361,990 7,399,000 1,037,010
Sonata 2.0 7,068,990 7,899,000 830,010
Sonata 2.5 7,927,490 8,499,000 571,510

Master Changan Motors Limited

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Alsvin 1.37 Comfort Manual 2,894,000 3,394,000 500,000
Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 3,149,000 3,659,000 500,000
Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 3,344,000 3,844,000 500,000
Oshan X7 Comfort 6,050,000 7,449,000 1,399,000
Oshan X7 FutureSense 6,350,000 7,749,000 1,399,000
Karvaan MPV 2,069,000 2,469,000 400,000
Karvaan Plus MPV 2,219,000 2,619,000 400,000
M9 MPV 1,784,000 2,184,000 400,000

Al-Haj Automotive

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Proton Saga Standard Manual 2,349,000 2,579,000 230,000
Proton Saga Standard Automatic 2,499,000 2,729,000 230,000
Proton Saga ACE Automatic 2,619,000 2,849,000 230,000
Proton X70 Executive AWD 5,400,000 6,050,000 650,000
Proton X70 Premium FWD 5,750,000 6,400,000 650,000

Sazgar Engineering Works

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
BAIC BJ40 Plus 8,199,000 9,495,000 1,296,000

Ghandhara Nissan Limited

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 4,599,000 4,999,000 400,000
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 6,599,000 6,999,000 400,000

Who is Left?

Some car companies are yet to increase the prices of their cars, these include:

  • Peugeot
  • Haval
  • United Motors
  • Regal Automobiles (Prince-DFSK)

MG qualifies in a different league as it is yet to launch locally assembled cars in Pakistan. However, the depreciating local currency might impact CBU car prices as well.

Pakistan is going through economic turmoil, which is taking a toll on all sectors including the automotive industry. Experts reckon that the situation will likely get worse due to the announcement of non-production days (NPDs) which would worsen car sales. Considering these elements, Pakistan’s car industry’s fate seems shaky.

