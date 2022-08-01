DG Immovable Property to Report to FBR Member

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the Directorate General of Immovable Property to report to Member (IR-Operations), FBR.

In this connection, the FBR has issued a notification.

ALSO READ Pakistan Will Weather Out The Economic Crisis Thanks to IMF: Miftah

According to the notification, in continuation of the Board’s Notifications, Director General, Directorate General of Immovable Property, established under Section 230F of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, shall report to Member (IR-Operations), FBR, Hqrs, Islamabad with effect from July 1, 2021, and until further order.

The FBR had assigned officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) for the duties to make operational the directorate of immovable properties.

According to a past FBR’s order, in addition to the mandate assigned through section 230F of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 Directorate General IMP-IR shall act as FBR’s specialized agency on all matters relating to real estate/immoveable properties. In pursuance of section 230F of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (inserted through Finance Act 2018) IR field formation namely DG IMP was created.

ALSO READ STZA Pens Letter of Intent With China’s SEDA for Boosting Tech Cooperation

The said section also provides definitions for all implied terms & expressions, the scope, operational mechanics, and procedural parameters of this newly created tax authority and above all contain clearly spelled grievance redressal mechanism for the aggrieved taxpayers, the FBR past order added.