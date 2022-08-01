ECP Says NADRA’s Overseas Voting System Will Make Next Elections Controversial

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has claimed that the voting system for overseas Pakistanis developed by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will make general elections in 2023 controversial.

ECP’s spokesperson mentioned that the government had outsourced a Spanish firm that conducted the audit of the system. Following the audit, the IT secretary concluded that the use of NADRA’s system would make the elections controversial.

According to details, he further stated that deceptive propaganda was being circulated concerning the decisions about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), claiming that the facts were significantly different.

In addition, he informed that the work regarding the EVMs and overseas voting was underway by the ECP, while the lawmakers could not discuss NADRA’s overseas voting system in the Parliament.

Furthermore, the spokesperson detailed that the EVM had been adopted by only two countries globally, which include Brazil and India, and it took them around 22 to 25 years to implement the system.

Citing the Brazilian Ambassador, the ECP’s spokesperson claimed that the use of EVM in the 2023 general elections would be equivalent to a miracle.