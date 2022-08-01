ekaterra Appoints Starcom Pakistan to Manage Media Planning & Buying in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan

ekaterra, the name home to leading tea brands such as Lipton and Brooke Bond, has appointed Starcom Pakistan to manage its media activity in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan (BSPAN).

The new partnership will see Starcom Pakistan deliver IMC planning, buying, and execution for Offline and Online media for BSPAN with Pakistan being the lead agency.

The agency has won the account after a time of inducing pitch against several competitive players. The strength of the agency’s strategic approach, agility, and digital mindset were key to the win.

Starcom Pakistan was incorporated in 2010 as an affiliate of Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP) which has operated as a full-service agency operating in the space of media.

Since its inception, Starcom Pakistan has worked with various clients across all business categories and is now one of the largest media houses in Pakistan.

Starcom Pakistan was also ranked #1 in the RECMA media agency ranking for 2020 in Pakistan. This is due to its focus on people, data, and technology.

Hakima Mirza, Marketing Lead for BSPAN, said, “I am delighted to partner with Starcom Pakistan. I am sure that the talented team will enable our journey to grow a world of well-being.”

She added, “We are looking forward to working with Starcom’s team to execute creative campaigns across all touch points along the consumer journey, offline and online while providing critical insights about our consumer base. We are also going to work together with the agency to ensure that our campaigns are deployed efficiently across Pakistan.”

Commenting on the appointment, Farhan Khan, CEO of Starcom Pakistan, said, “It was a unique and challenging pitch, yet transparent. It allowed us to reassure our leadership position on talent, strategy, innovation, and Data & Technology.”

He added, “Winning ekaterra reaffirmed our leadership in providing the best rates in the marketplace. We are really excited to work with the ekaterra BSPAN team and provide services to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan as their lead agency.”