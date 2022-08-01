Foreign Development Partners to Provide Assistance in Flood-Hit Areas

Pakistan’s foreign development partners are ready to provide assistance for relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of damage caused by flash floods across the country.

Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Mian Asad Hayaud Din chaired the meeting with selected development partners and national and provincial disaster management authorities to review the need assessment for immediate relief and mobilize assistance for relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of damage caused by flash floods across the country.

The meeting was organized for respective heads and representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), and the six Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to engage with foreign development partners to present their needs-assessment reports and to formalize an action plan of assistance.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given by a representative of NDMA on the damage caused by flash floods across the country, including details of infrastructure, crops, and life-loss, along with the present status of resources and immediate relief programs that are being implemented in each province.

Furthermore, all PDMAs were asked to present their specific requirements for both the immediate relief phase and the rehabilitation and restoration of damaged infrastructure caused by flash floods.

The foreign development partners stated that they stand firmly with Pakistan in this disastrous situation and are ready to provide whatever assistance is required to all the provinces.

The secretary stressed the need to officially declare an emergency in the affected districts of the provinces and directed the NDMA to submit the needs assessment reports of both national and provincial disaster management authorities to the foreign development partners so that they can formalize and implement an action plan for the assistance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the Ministry of Economic Affairs to immediately approach the agencies of the United Nations (UN) and international development partners for immediate assistance and funding for relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of infrastructure in view of the large-scale losses caused by flash floods and heavy rains in all the provinces.

The meeting was attended by development partners including USAID Pakistan, UN-OCHA, IoM, Embassy of Denmark, Asian Development Bank (ADB), UN, World Bank (WB), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Embassy of China, TIKA, KFW, Embassy of Japan, Humanitarian Office EU delegation, and Embassy of Germany.