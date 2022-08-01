CM Punjab Announces Financial Relief Package for Flood Victims

Monsoon rains have wreaked devastation in different parts of the country. Hundreds of people have been killed and infrastructure worth billions of rupees has been damaged due to floods all over the country.

In this regard, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has announced a financial relief package for the flood victims of different cities of South Punjab, including Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur.

While chairing a meeting to review the relief activities in flood-hit areas, CM Punjab announced Rs. 800,000 for each of the bereaved families of the people who have lost their lives in recent floods.

During the meeting, CM Punjab directed all concerned stakeholders from the flood-hit cities, including Commissioners and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), to monitor relief activities and provide regular updates.

CM Punjab directed Commissioners to present an estimate of the losses at the earliest, assuring the MPAs that flood victims will be compensated more after estimating the loss of their houses, crops, and cattle.

He also ordered Commissioners to set up free medical camps for flood victims and vaccinate them to prevent them from contracting water-borne diseases.

ALSO READ Govt Approves Rs. 30 Billion Grant for PSO to Avoid Disruption in Oil Supply

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army continues rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of South Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh.

Rescue teams of the Pakistan Army have moved thousands of people to safety and are engaged in repairing the damaged roads and bridges to restore connectivity.