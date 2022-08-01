OGRA Notifies Minor Reduction of Rs. 3 per Kg in LPG Prices for August

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fixed the price of LPG at Rs. 218 per kg for August 2022.

According to the Chairman of the LPG Distributors Association, Irfan Khokhar, OGRA has reduced the price of LPG by Rs. 3 per kg to Rs. 218 per kg for August 2022.

Khokhar said the price reduction by OGRA lowers the price of domestic cylinders (11.8 kg) by Rs. 30 to Rs. 2,571 and cuts the price of commercial LPG cylinders (45.5 kg) by Rs. 114 to Rs. 9,893.

Moreover, he said that the LPG distributors must buy and sell LPG at the rates fixed by OGRA. He added that an LPG policy should be formulated for the betterment of the LPG industry.

The chairman stated that the closure of the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) cost the country Rs. 60 billion and demanded that the JJVL be reopened to meet the country’s LPG shortage and prevent further losses to the national exchequer.

OGRA Notification

According to the notification released by OGRA, the LPG producer price, including general sales tax (GST) and petroleum levy, is Rs. 2,008.20 for 11.8 kg (domestic LPG cylinder) or Rs. 176,966.22 per metric tonne (MT), and the maximum consumer price is Rs. 2,571.41 for 11.8 kg, or Rs. 217,916.22 per MT including GST.