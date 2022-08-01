Price Hike Update: Suzuki Swift Now Costs Almost Rs. 4 Million

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 1, 2022 | 11:32 am
Suzuki Swift

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a major price hike for its locally assembled cars. Remaining up to speed with its Japanese rivals, PSMC has increased prices for the fourth time this year.

The latest price hike ranges from Rs. 243,000 to Rs. 661,000. Effective immediately, the new prices of Suzuki vehicles are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Alto
Alto VX 1,475,000 1,789,000 314,000
Alto VXR 1,733,000 2,079,000 346,000
Alto VXL 1,951,000 2,399,000 388,000
Wagon R
Wagon R VXR 2,084,000 2,549,000 388,000
Wagon R VXL 2,199,000 2,699,000 500,000
Wagon R AGS 2,399,000 2,949,000 550,000
Cultus
Cultus VXR 2,330,000 2,879,000 549,000
Cultus VXL 2,564,000 3,164,000 595,000
Cultus AGS 2,762,000 3,379,000 617,000
Swift
Swift GL M/T 2,774,000 3,349,000 575,000
Swift GL CVT 2,998,000 3,599,000 601,000
Swift GLX CVT 3,298,000 3,959,000 661,000
Bolan/Ravi
Ravi 1,256,000 1,499,000 243,000
Bolan VX 1,328,000 1,579,000 251,000
Bolan Cargo 1,315,000 1,566,000 251,000

While rising raw material costs, shipping costs, and tax rate hikes are a factor in the recent price hike, the biggest culprit remains the local currency devaluation. The new wave of price hikes rages on, implying that more price hikes are inbound.

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.

