Price Hike Update: Suzuki Swift Now Costs Almost Rs. 4 Million

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a major price hike for its locally assembled cars. Remaining up to speed with its Japanese rivals, PSMC has increased prices for the fourth time this year.

The latest price hike ranges from Rs. 243,000 to Rs. 661,000. Effective immediately, the new prices of Suzuki vehicles are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto Alto VX 1,475,000 1,789,000 314,000 Alto VXR 1,733,000 2,079,000 346,000 Alto VXL 1,951,000 2,399,000 388,000 Wagon R Wagon R VXR 2,084,000 2,549,000 388,000 Wagon R VXL 2,199,000 2,699,000 500,000 Wagon R AGS 2,399,000 2,949,000 550,000 Cultus Cultus VXR 2,330,000 2,879,000 549,000 Cultus VXL 2,564,000 3,164,000 595,000 Cultus AGS 2,762,000 3,379,000 617,000 Swift Swift GL M/T 2,774,000 3,349,000 575,000 Swift GL CVT 2,998,000 3,599,000 601,000 Swift GLX CVT 3,298,000 3,959,000 661,000 Bolan/Ravi Ravi 1,256,000 1,499,000 243,000 Bolan VX 1,328,000 1,579,000 251,000 Bolan Cargo 1,315,000 1,566,000 251,000

While rising raw material costs, shipping costs, and tax rate hikes are a factor in the recent price hike, the biggest culprit remains the local currency devaluation. The new wave of price hikes rages on, implying that more price hikes are inbound.