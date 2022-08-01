Price Hike Update: Suzuki Swift Now Costs Almost Rs. 4 Million

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a major price hike for its locally assembled cars. Remaining up to speed with its Japanese rivals, PSMC has increased prices for the fourth time this year.
The latest price hike ranges from Rs. 243,000 to Rs. 661,000. Effective immediately, the new prices of Suzuki vehicles are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alto
|Alto VX
|1,475,000
|1,789,000
|314,000
|Alto VXR
|1,733,000
|2,079,000
|346,000
|Alto VXL
|1,951,000
|2,399,000
|388,000
|Wagon R
|Wagon R VXR
|2,084,000
|2,549,000
|388,000
|Wagon R VXL
|2,199,000
|2,699,000
|500,000
|Wagon R AGS
|2,399,000
|2,949,000
|550,000
|Cultus
|Cultus VXR
|2,330,000
|2,879,000
|549,000
|Cultus VXL
|2,564,000
|3,164,000
|595,000
|Cultus AGS
|2,762,000
|3,379,000
|617,000
|Swift
|Swift GL M/T
|2,774,000
|3,349,000
|575,000
|Swift GL CVT
|2,998,000
|3,599,000
|601,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|3,298,000
|3,959,000
|661,000
|Bolan/Ravi
|Ravi
|1,256,000
|1,499,000
|243,000
|Bolan VX
|1,328,000
|1,579,000
|251,000
|Bolan Cargo
|1,315,000
|1,566,000
|251,000
While rising raw material costs, shipping costs, and tax rate hikes are a factor in the recent price hike, the biggest culprit remains the local currency devaluation. The new wave of price hikes rages on, implying that more price hikes are inbound.