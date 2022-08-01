Samsung’s Special Service Will Give You New Phones Before They Launch

Samsung has introduced a new “Galaxy Earlybird to go” service in South Korea which will give users a chance to use these products before they are officially launched.

Customers can apply for this service to test new phones before the next Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. In this event, Samsung will unveil Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung asks customers to share their experiences about using these Galaxy devices and wearable items. You can apply for this service from July 28 through August 3. All you have to do is write a short story on how you plan to use one of the aforementioned Galaxy devices. The company will choose winners on August 8. This promotion will run from August 4 to August 10, followed by August 11 through August 17.

Samsung will choose 1800 people through a lottery system and distribute these devices on a first-come, first-serve basis. Users cannot change the products chosen for them by the company and the service will only operate in South Korea. They can try these products even with their loved ones.

Users must have to return these devices to the company after three days. In case of any damage or loss during the service experience, the customer will hold responsibility for it, says Samsung. Furthermore, the company has warned to apply functional limitations on the device if the return period has passed.

Samsung will be launching these new phones and earbuds at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2022 on August 10, 6:00 p.m. PKT.

via GIZMOCHINA