Unlimited Gaming, Streaming & Downloading – Ufone 4G ‘Sab Se Bari Offer’

Ufone 4G just answered the increasing data demand by introducing its latest unlimited prepaid data plan – ‘Sab Se Bari Offer’. As the name suggests, Sab Se Bari Offer is introducing unlimited gaming and streaming with no speed limits.

Sounds exciting, right? Enabling customers with the flexibility to unleash and realize their unique digital passions online, Ufone 4G’s Sab Se Bari Offer is offering more data at less price.

Because whether it’s free refills or an all-you-can-eat buffet, life is always better when we get things in unlimited amounts. With 40GB of unlimited data every week round-the-clock for only Rs. 299, Ufone 4G has our heads turning.

Unlike other networks, with Ufone 4G’s Sab Se Bari Offer, now you can stream, swipe, and share to your heart’s content. Surprise to all those movie buffs, Sab Se Bari Offer allows you to browse Netflix all week long without having to worry about extra charges.

On top of it all, it also provides unlimited PTCL & U2U minutes enabling its customers to have uninterrupted conversations with their loved ones.

To continue streaming your favorite games while at home or playing music or videos when commuting to work or waiting for your classes to start, switch to Ufone 4G today because Sab Se Bari Offer has the best data bundle perfectly designed to satisfy your heavy data needs.

What are you waiting for? Subscribe now to tune into the hottest entertainment on Netflix and enjoy truly unlimited prepaid internet with Ufone 4G’s Sab Se Bari Offer.