Zameen.com Holds Another Successful, Crowd-Puller Property Sales Event in Karachi

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — recently organized another property sales event in Karachi.

The event witnessed large-scale public interest and the attendees availed the benefit of the event-exclusive deals on the high-in-demand premium real estate projects in Karachi.

This latest property sales event included Roomi Icon, Blue Sky Residency, Saeeda Residency, and other highly innovative projects for the review of genuine buyers and investors.

All these projects are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com – which ensures that due diligence has been undertaken for the security of buyers’ investments.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood said that Karachi was the industrial hub of Pakistan. He went on to say that the economic shifts in the city happened to affect the entire country, which was why the benefits of this Property Sales Event in Karachi would also be shared by all parts of Pakistan.

Director Project Sales South Agha Asrar said that Zameen.com had performed unmatched services in the field of project sales and had subsequently helped the real estate sector earn a central position in the national economy.